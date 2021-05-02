Saturday: McCarthy Observatory Second Saturday Stars event

NEW MILFORD — McCarthy Observatory’s Second Saturday Stars event will be May 8 at 8 p.m.

Topics will include:

“What’s Up” in the May night sky.

The latest from Space X space exploration programs.

An update on Mar’s Perseverance and the Ingenuity helicopter flights.

Tune in live on mccarthyobservatory.org and scroll to Second Saturday Stars, or watch at your convenience on YouTube.