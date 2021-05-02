Saturday: McCarthy Observatory Second Saturday Stars event

This image of the Eagle Nebula ó a star-forming region 7,000 light years away in the constellation Serpens ó was captured in a previous year at the McCarthy Observatory in New Milford.Contributed photo NEW MILFORD — McCarthy Observatory’s Second Saturday Stars event will be May 8 at 8 p.m. Topics will include: “What’s Up” in the May night sky. The latest from Space X space exploration programs. An update on Mar’s Perseverance and the Ingenuity helicopter flights. Tune in live on mccarthyobservatory.org and scroll to Second Saturday Stars, or watch at your convenience on YouTube.