Sarasota County sheriff's car broken into outside his home

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's department-issued vehicle was broken into outside his home late Sunday or early Monday morning, officials said

The vehicle was parked outside the home of Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight’s home in Venice, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Megan Krahe didn't say what was taken from the vehicle.

“I can confirm that no weapons or Tasers were taken,” Krahe said. “There was forced entry. Other than that we’re waiting on further details. It was not left unlocked.”

Sheriff's investigators are looking into the incident, she said,

“It’s active and ongoing. I don’t know how much is going to be released,” she said.

She said there were other car burglaries in the area, which are being investigated by Venice police.