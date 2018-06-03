Saores, Stasiak art to be shown

The Gallery at Miranda Vineyard in Goshen will exhibit works by New Milford artists Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak June 2 through July 1.

“Reflections on Serendipity” will feature works by the fine art photographers.

A reception with the artists will be held June 9 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the vineyard located at 42 Ives Road.

The gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.