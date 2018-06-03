https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Saores-Stasiak-art-to-be-shown-12953871.php
Saores, Stasiak art to be shown
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, June 3, 2018
The Gallery at Miranda Vineyard in Goshen will exhibit works by New Milford artists Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak June 2 through July 1.
“Reflections on Serendipity” will feature works by the fine art photographers.
A reception with the artists will be held June 9 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the vineyard located at 42 Ives Road.
The gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
