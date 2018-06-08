https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Saores-Stasiak-art-on-view-12970301.php
Saores, Stasiak art on view
Published 12:00 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
The Gallery at Miranda Vineyard in Goshen is presenting “Reflections on Serendipity,” featuring works by New Milford artists Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak, through July 1.
A reception with the artists will be held June 9 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the vineyard located at 42 Ives Road.
The gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
