Saores, Stasiak art on view

The Gallery at Miranda Vineyard in Goshen is presenting “Reflections on Serendipity,” featuring works by New Milford artists Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak, through July 1.

A reception with the artists will be held June 9 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the vineyard located at 42 Ives Road.

The gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.