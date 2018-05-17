Santos is GOP delegates’ choice in 5th













Photo: Bob Luckey Jr. / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Candidates for the 5th Congressional District seat are Manny Santos, above, former mayor of Meriden, and Ruby O’Neill, below, of Southbury, during the nominating process at the Republican State Convention on Friday. less Candidates for the 5th Congressional District seat are Manny Santos, above, former mayor of Meriden, and Ruby O’Neill, below, of Southbury, during the nominating process at the Republican State Convention on ... more Photo: Bob Luckey Jr. / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 2 of 4 Above, Manny Santos, left, candidate for the U.S. House in the 5th District, with Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton at the GOP state convention on May 18. Above, Manny Santos, left, candidate for the U.S. House in the 5th District, with Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton at the GOP state convention on May 18. Photo: Bob Luckey Jr. / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 3 of 4 Candidate Ruby O'Neill of Southbury during the nominating process for the Republican candidate for the 5th District Congressional seat at the Republican State Convention at Foxwoods Casino, Mashantucket, Conn., Friday, May 11, 2018. less Candidate Ruby O'Neill of Southbury during the nominating process for the Republican candidate for the 5th District Congressional seat at the Republican State Convention at Foxwoods Casino, Mashantucket, Conn., ... more Photo: Bob Luckey Jr. / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 4 Candidate Ruby O’Neill of Southbury during the nominating process for the Republican candidate for the 5th District Congressional seat at the Republican State Convention at Foxwoods Casino Friday. Candidate Ruby O’Neill of Southbury during the nominating process for the Republican candidate for the 5th District Congressional seat at the Republican State Convention at Foxwoods Casino Friday. Photo: Bob Luckey Jr. / Hearst Connecticut Media Santos is GOP delegates’ choice in 5th 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MASHANTUCKET - Republicans rallied behind former Meriden mayor Manny Santos last Friday as their choice to run for U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty’s seat in Connecticut’s 5th District.

But enough Republican delegates at the party’s convention supported Southbury political newcomer Ruby O’Neill to force a primary in August, setting the stage for a summer campaign battle for what is traditionally Connecticut’s most competitive Congressional seat.

“The delegates recognize that I am a strong candidate,” Santos said after the vote at Foxwoods Resort Casino. “Now it is up to the rest of the Republicans in the district, but I am happy with this

result.” Santos, a mechanical engineer who entered the race in February before Esty’s office abuse scandal forced her to drop a run for a fourth term, won 135 votes out of 246 cast, more than the necessary 50 percent to win the nomination.

“Thank you for showing your support for me, and for your confidence,” Santos said to delegates.

Santos will spend the warm weather months seeking support from Republicans in the 36 towns and five cities of the 5th District, which stretches from Bethel to the Massachusetts border, and from New Milford to New Britain.

O’Neill, a retired psychology professor and the vice chair of the state Commission on Equity and Opportunity, declared her candidacy only two weeks ago. But she had the support of state House Republicans, including Rep. William Petit, the survivor of the 2007 Cheshire home invasion, who briefly entertained thoughts of running for Esty’s seat.

“I am very happy that they want to take the Connecticut GOP in a new direction,” O’Neill said shortly after the vote. “I am thrilled.”

The delegates needed two ballots to choose a nominee.

On the first ballot, Santos received 117 votes, O’Neill received 87 votes and Richard Dupont, a Watertown businessman, received 36. Santos finished just shy of the 50 percent needed for the nomination.

The GOP convention, which will choose the Republican gubernatorial nominee on Saturday, comes two days before the Democrats nominating convention for the 5th District on Monday in Waterbury.

Democratic hopefuls include Mary Glassman, a former Simsbury first selectman who has raised $100,000, and Jahana Hayes, a Waterbury high school teacher who won the 2016 National Teacher of the Year Award.

Although Republicans are expected to have a better of chance winning the 5th District than they had when Esty and her $1.5 million were still in the race, it will still be an uphill battle for the GOP in a district where only 24 percent of voters are Republican.

More than 32 percent of the district’s 417,000 are Democrats, and more than 42 percent of voters are unaffiliated.

GOP Chairman J.R. Romano said Republicans had confidence about winning a district that the GOP last held in 2006.

“The last thing this state needs is to export Dan Malloy’s policies to Washington D.C.,” said Romano, referring to the outgoing Democratic governor. “And that is exactly what voters would be doing if they elect a Democrat to represent the 5th.”

Esty’s decision to drop her re-election bid heightened interest in a race where there was already increased attention because of the mid-term elections. The Cheshire Democrat dropped out of the race after admitting that under her watch, female employees in her Washington, D.C., office were harassed by Esty’s former chief of staff.

Her scandal-fueled exit from the race caused both parties to scramble for candidates. Republicans urged Petit and former Newtown First Selectman Pat Llodra to run, while Democrats asked Sandy Hook Promise co-founders Nicole Hockley and Mark Barden to consider a run. All four declined.

Other Republicans who declared an interest in Esty’s seat were Elizabeth Peterson, of Simsbury, and John Pistone, of Brookfield.