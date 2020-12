Santa Claus will visit Sherman residents Dec. 13 beginning at noon.

The town’s fire department announced last week that Santa will travel via a fire truck along a planned route through town visiting children at designated stops.

His tour of Sherman will begin at noon, and he will make stops at specific locations. But North Pole officials have reported he might pull over for boys and girls keeping a lookout for St. Nick along the route.

Masks must be worn, and social distancing measures must be in place for Santa’s visits. Individuals are encouraged to stay within their household group while visiting with or waiting for St. Nick.

Elves will update Santa’s Facebook page as he leaves each of the planned stops so families can plan accordingly.

Santa will begin his sleigh ride aboard a fire truck at the firehouse and head to Sherman School for a stop.

From there, he will go eastbound on Route 37 onto Hubble Mountain Road, take a right onto Atchison Cove, out to Holiday Point Road and back on Route 37.

He will pass through the center of town and head directly to the clubhouse at Deer Run Shores for a stop, then continue along Leach Hollow Road, where he will stop at the Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse.

After visiting children there, Santa will then head north — but not back to the North Pole quite yet — along Route 37 to Route 39 and onto Anderson Road, where he will make a stop at the intersection with Smoke Ridge.

From there, his travels will continue out Anderson Road East, onto Route 55 and back to Route 39.

His ride aboard the truck will continue south with a brief stop at Wimisink Preserve.

His last stop along the route will be Happy Acres Farm. But residents along Taber Road and Spring Lake Road might be able to catch a glimpse of the jolly ol’ fellow on his way back to the firehouse.