Santa Fund donors sought

The Santa Fund in New Milford is seeking donors to provide holiday gifts for up to 100 more children.

Due to the pandemic, the traditional wrapped gifts are not being collected. Instead, only gift cards are being collected to ensure that gifts will be distributed in a safe manner.

Sponsors are asked to provide a minimum of $100 gift card(s) per child. Suggested types of cards will be provided.

Those who cannot donate $100 are welcome to donate a lesser amount. Those cards will be pooled with other gift cards to be sure participating children receive the minimum of $100 per child.

New books and a hat and mittens will also be collected.

It is preferred that gifts be received before Thanksgiving, however the absolute deadline to drop them off is Nov. 30.

For more information, email santafund.nmct@gmail.com.