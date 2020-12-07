Santa Fund distributes gifts to New Milford families

Marie DeOliveira, a New Milford social worker and diverse community advocate with the department, left, and volunteer Layla Faridani, verify the tag on the box before handing it to a family during the Santa Fund gift distribution on Dec. 4, 2020.

The Santa Fund, which operates through the New Milford Social Services Department, recently distributed its holiday gifts to families on Dec. 4 at the John Pettibone Community Center in New Milford. Gifts were donated by community members and delivered to Social Services, which coordinates the distribution of the items.