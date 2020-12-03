Santa Claus to tour Sherman for distanced visits with families

Santa and his elves are preparing for a visit to Sherman Dec. 13. Santa and his elves are preparing for a visit to Sherman Dec. 13. Photo: Santa Experience / Contributed Photo / Photo: Santa Experience / Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Santa Claus to tour Sherman for distanced visits with families 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

SHERMAN — The coronavirus pandemic may be disrupting holiday traditions in many ways, but Santa will still work his magic to visit children this year.

Children will have an opportunity to visit Santa next week during an event designed around the numerous guidelines in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The town’s fire department has announced Santa will travel via fire truck along a planned route through town Dec. 13, visiting children at designated stops.

His tour of Sherman will begin at noon, and he will make stops at specific locations but also may pull over for children keeping a look out for Santa along the route.

A North Pole spokesman emphasized that masks must be worn, and social distancing measures must be in place for Santa’s visits. Individuals are encouraged to stay within their household group while visiting with or waiting for Santa.

“I think it’s fantastic,” First Selectman Don Lowe said of the event. “And I love the way the fire department has adjusted its events for the COVID climate that we are living in.”

He described the department having adjusted its barbecue and other fundraising events throughout the year to better fit the safety measures in place during the pandemic.

“I’m just so pleased,” he said. “It’s very generous of them to do this for the community.”

Santa’s Facebook page will be updated as he leaves each of the planned stops so families can plan accordingly.

Santa will begin his sleigh ride aboard a fire truck at the firehouse and head to Sherman School for a stop. From there, he will go eastbound on Route 37 onto Hubble Mountain Road, take a right onto Atchison Cove, out to Holiday Point Road and back on Route 37.

He will pass through the center of town and head directly to the clubhouse at Deer Run Shores for a stop, then continue along Leach Hollow Road, where he will stop at the Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse.

After visiting children there, Santa will then head north — but not back to the North Pole quite yet — along Route 37 to Route 39 and onto Anderson Road, where he will make a stop at the intersection with Smoke Ridge.

From there, his travels will continue out Anderson Road East, onto Route 55 and back to Route 39.

His ride aboard the truck will continue south with a brief stop at Wimisink Preserve.

His last stop along the route will be Happy Acres Farm, but residents along Taber Road and Spring Lake Road might be able to catch a glimpse of Santa on his way back to the firehouse.

The hope is that this alternative event that bring cheer and joy to families this holiday season.

“Our school kids have gone through so much in this pandemic climate,” Lowe said, “and I’m just so pleased any amount of happiness we can give them just warms my heart.”