San Juan OKs measure on employee rights on union dues, fees

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — San Juan County is the latest New Mexico county to approve a ordinance giving private-sector employees in unincorporated areas the right to choose whether to pay union dues or representation fees.

The county commission voted 4-1 Tuesday for the ordinance, with Republicans voting in favor and one Democrat opposed.

The Daily Times reports that Sandoval, Lea, Chaves, Otero, Eddy, Lincoln and Roosevelt counties previously adopted the ordinance backed by the New Mexico Business Coalition and opposed by unions.

Proponents argued that the ordinance could spur job creation and benefit workers who don't necessarily support unions' positions, while opponents said it'd weaken unions' abilities to bargain for better wages, benefits and job safety,

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that public-sector employees cannot be compelled to pay fees to unions.