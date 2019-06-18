San Diego tree some believe linked to Dr. Seuss topples

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A century-old tree that some believe was the inspiration for fictional Truffula trees in Dr. Seuss' "The Lorax" has fallen in a San Diego park.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that officials are investigating why the wind-swept Monterey cypress toppled in Ellen Browning Scripps Park last Thursday.

City Parks and Recreation spokesman Tim Graham says the tree appeared to be in good shape before it fell. He says officials plan to salvage some of the wood.

Some area residents believe the tree is linked to Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel, who lived on nearby Mount Soledad in La Jolla.

His wife, Audrey Geisel, told the La Jolla Village News in 2012 that the idea for Truffula trees in the 1971 environmental fable came from an Africa trip.

___

