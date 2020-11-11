Saluting veterans: New Milford holds abbreviated ceremony

The Town of New Milford honored veterans with a small, abbreviated ceremony on the south end of the Village Green on Wednesday. The ceremony included the singing of the National Anthem, the playing of bagpipes, several brief remarks from dignitaries and veterans’ groups and a three-gun salute. Wreaths had been placed at the war memorial prior to the ceremony. Luminaries in honor of veterans, placed around the south portion of the Green, remained in place for the ceremony. Following the ceremony, some residents visited the Flags of Valor display on the lawn of the New Milford Historical Society at the top end of the Green. A large display of flags honoring veterans will be in place for the next several weeks. Ribbons with the names of veterans adorn the flags.