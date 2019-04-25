Salem celebrates return of iconic tall ship named Friendship

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Heavy rain and unexpected engine trouble did little to detract on Monday from the celebrated return of the Friendship, Salem's iconic tall ship, to its home port in Salem Harbor.

Friendship returned from Gloucester Marine Railways Monday afternoon for the first time since leaving Salem waters in 2016 for what was expected to be a four-month, $226,000 repair project. That turned into a 2 1/2 year, $1.5 million overhaul once the extent of damage to the ship was discovered.

Now that she's home, the ship will be open to tours for the first time this Friday, a day declared as Friendship Friday by the National Park Service.

After that, "it'll probably be closed for about a week. We'll open it again probably around May 3," said Gavin Gardner, chief of resources for the Salem Maritime National Historic Site. "In the short-term, it'll probably be spotty as we start to get things in order, seasonal staff on, get equipment and things stowed below deck."

It was not an uneventful homecoming. The ship overshot the gangways and swung wildly before drifting into and damaging the pier along the back of neighboring Pedrick Store House.

Capt. Jeremy Bumagin said the ship unexpectedly sped forward when he tried to reverse it.

"We had some transmission work done during this haul-out, and as I was putting it in reverse to slow us down, I was actually throttling up and forward," Bumagin said. "The ship didn't slow down as expected."

Damage to the pier was minor and mostly involved wood that is already due to be replaced in an upcoming project, Bumagin said. Friendship, meanwhile, received only cosmetic damage, a scuff mark.

About 200 people turned out to welcome Friendship home, despite the rain. Among the enthusiasts were historians and members of the city's tourism community, who see the tall ship, a replica of a 1797 East Indiaman, as an important part of Salem's story.

"She was finishing being built the year I moved to Salem, so I always felt that connection to her as what makes Salem Salem," said Lara Fury, co-owner of Black Cat Tours, who was watching the arrival. "It has been really hard seeing her gone this long, because of course everyone asks — 'Where is the Friendship?'"

As Scott Harris, who was there, explained, "It's almost a monument to the lost maritime history that's here. The stuff is still here ... but the ship is that symbol of the maritime history."

Giovanni Alabiso, owner of Salem Historical Tours, said he considers the ship vital in making Salem's history come alive.

"It gives people something tangible," Alabiso said. "There's a lot of stuff in Salem where we say, 'This used to be here, that used to be there.' This is something that's physical, that they can actually board and look at and learn about."

And that's huge for Kristin Harris, also a tour guide in Salem.

"When Friendship was here, it was a symbol in so many ways. ... To actually have it here again is sort of like bringing a piece of Salem back."

More repairs coming

Friendship is due for still more repairs — a full deck replacement — toward the end of the summer. Details are limited at this point, as it hasn't been put out to bid yet, but Gardner estimates it will take about nine months.

"The goal is to have it so there is still some public access," Gardner said. "We don't know what that means, but (it may be something like) being able to walk up the gangway, pop your head in and see what we're doing."

A lot of that work will be based out of Pedrick Store House, also known as the sail loft. As such, both will become tourism draws as work goes forward.

"As soon as we start having visitor access to the ship, Pedrick will be part of that," Gardner said. "It gives people that eye into what we're doing. It allows them to feel like they're part of the action and upkeep of the ship."

