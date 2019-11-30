Salem Covenant to hold concert

Salem Covenant Church at 96 Baldwin Hill Road in Washington will present its annual Christmas concert Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

Accompanied by Susan Anthony-Klein, interim choir director, the church’s choir will share their favorites of the season.

A free will offering will benefit the Choir Fund and The Susan B. Anthony Project in Torrington, which promotes safety, healing, and growth for all survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

For more information, call the church at 860-868-2794 or visit www.salemcovenantchurch.com.