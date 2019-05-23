Sale to support Kent nursery school

The Kent Republican Town Committee will hold a tag sale May 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kent Common Park, Swift Lane, to benefit Kent Community Nursery School.

Vendor space measuring 12x12 is available for $20 for Kent residents and $25 for non-residents. Cash and check will be accepted.

Sign up in advance is preferred, but not essential. For more information, call John Grant at 860-717 1113.