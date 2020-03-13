Safety courses offered in New Milford

HF LearnSafety Firearms and Security Training Center in New Milford has announced its upcoming courses.

They will include state pistol safety and permit classes for Connecticut, New York and Utah March 14 and 22, and April 4; Connecticut Security Officer Guard Card License One-Day Class March 15, and April 11; Connecticut Armed Security Officer Permit Blue Card One-Day Class March 27, and April 6 ; American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED two-year certification June 27; Connecticut Bail Enforcement Agent Criminal Justice Class March 24, April 17; and Fundamentals of Handcuffing/OC Spray/Police Baton & Use of Force (attendees must be licensed security officers, bail enforcement agents or animal control staff) March 21.

Other scheduled and/or private training programs include personal hourly firearm coaching lessons for all levels of pistol, shotgun and rifle shooters, and fundamentals of handcuffing, OC spray and police baton.

Instruction is provided by Herb Furhman, a Connecticut Police Academy firearms and defensive weapons use of force instructor and retired police officer.

For more information, call 203-947-4327, email learnsafety@gmail.com or visit www.hflearnsafety.com.