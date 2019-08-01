Safety courses offered in New Milford

HF LearnSafety Firearms and Security Training Center in New Milford has announced its upcoming courses.

They will include state pistol safety and permit classes for Connecticut, New York and Utah Aug. 10; Connecticut Security Officer Guard Card License Aug. 3 and 25; Connecticut Armed Security Officer Permit Blue Card Aug. 5 and 16; American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED two-year certification July 27 or on demand for groups; and Connecticut Bail Enforcement Agent Criminal Justice Class Aug. 14 and Sept. 21.

Other scheduled and/or private training programs include personal hourly firearm coaching lessons for all levels of pistol, shotgun and rifle shooters, and fundamentals of handcuffing, OC spray and police baton.

Instruction is provided by Herb Furhman, a Connecticut Police Academy firearms and defensive weapons use of force instructor and retired police officer.

For more information, call 203-947-4327, email learnsafety@gmail.com or visit www.hflearnsafety.com.