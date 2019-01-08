Safari Club convention back in Reno, first time since 2013

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The biggest trade show in Reno returns to town this week when the Safari Club International Annual Convention opens Wednesday and continues through Saturday.

It's the first time since 2013 Reno has hosted the giant gathering of hunters and exhibitors that pumps millions of dollars into the local economy.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the event attracted more than 18,000 visitors in 2013 and is expected to bring in 20,000 this week from more than 100 countries with an economic impact approaching $20 million.

It's also scheduled to return to Reno each of the next two years, with plans to hold its 50th annual convention at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in 2022.

The Reno-Sparks Convention Center is hosting this week's event.

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com