‘Sacrifices of our unaccounted for POW/MIAs and their families must not be forgotten’

To the Editor:

National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a day to remember and honor our unrecovered prisoners of war, those still missing, and their families, is Sept. 18.

Nationwide, there are over 82,000 POW/MIAs who remain unaccounted for from World War I, World War II, Korea and Southeast Asia.

Connecticut has 80 unaccounted for POW/MIAs from World War I, according to Doughboy MIA Foundation of the World War I Centennial Commission.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) lists 945 World Wawr II unaccounted for POW/MIAs from Connecticut.

Connecticut’s Korean War POW/MIA list includes 66 POW/MIAs, four of whom were on the list of 389 last known alive in Korea.

There are an additional 24 individuals listed as Killed in Action, Body Not Recovered (KIA/BNR). The remains of three POW/MIAs were returned in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

There are 27 unaccounted for POW/MIAs from Southeast Asia. Remains of 15 POW/MIAs from Connecticut were returned from 1989 to 2013. This includes individual remains and group burials with comingled remains.

Although the current pandemic has prevented many annual ceremonies from taking place, some may take place virtually. We ask that you remember our military personnel who answered the call to duty to preserve not only our freedoms, but those of other nations as well.

The sacrifices of our unaccounted for POW/MIAs and their families must not be forgotten. May they be returned home to their loved ones and a grateful nation.

Kathy Shemeley

President