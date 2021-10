RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 47-year-old man who was arrested on multiple charges after an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team north of Reno was wanted on a federal fugitive warrant, the Washoe County sheriff’s office said.

Sidrick Romero was being held without bail Monday in the Washoe County jail. The sheriff’s office said he was wanted by U.S. marshals for an outstanding federal fugitive warrant and parole violation for a previous charge of battery with a deadly weapon.