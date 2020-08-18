SW Illinois man allegedly ran over his wife, killing her

BELLEVILLE Ill. (AP) — A southwestern Illinois man faces charges alleging that he ran over his wife with a truck, killing her, while he was intoxicated.

Teddy Weil, 62, was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated DUI in connection with Saturday night's death of Donna Weil. The Lebanon, Illinois, man was being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $75,000 bond.

The office of the St. Clair County State’s Attorney said Weil struck his wife and another woman, whose injuries have not been specified, while behind the wheel of his Ford F-150.

His blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit, according to the county prosecutor, but by how much was also not specified, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday morning for Weil's attorney.