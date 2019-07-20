SVS seeks JV field hockey coach

Shepaug Valley School in Washington is looking for a junior varsity field hockey coach for the fall 2019 athletic season.

The stipend pays $3,556.

Applicants must either have or be eligible to obtain a Connecticut Department of Education Coaching Permit.

To obtain a one-year permit, applicants must be over 18 years of age, possess a high school or college diploma, and be willing to attend first aid/CPR/concussion training.

Interested applicants should contact Athletic Director Matt Perachi at perachim@region-12.org.