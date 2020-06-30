SUV plows into Atlanta hospital, killing 1, injuring others

ATLANTA (AP) — One person was killed and others injured when a vehicle crashed into the lobby of a major Atlanta hospital’s emergency room, authorities said.

The Tuesday morning wreck in the ER lobby of Piedmont Hospital involved a Mercedes-Benz Suburban Utility Vehicle, Atlanta police said.

The SUV struck two people and “bumped several others" just inside the glass doors, Atlanta police Officer Steve Avery told reporters at the scene. The injuries suffered by at least four people did not appear to be life-threatening, he said. The driver was not hurt.

The driver was arriving for an appointment Tuesday morning when she lost control of the SUV in the ER driveway, hit another car and veered into the building, Avery said.

Investigators do not know what caused the woman to lose control, he said.

“It does not appear to be a deliberate act,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Information about the person killed was not immediately available.