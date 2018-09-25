SRA slates macroinvertebrate effort

Steep Rock Association in Washington is seeking volunteers for SRA’s annual macroinvertebrate sampling effort Sept. 29 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Steep Rock Preserve, 2 Tunnel Road.

The program will begin with a brief introduction on the ecology of rivers and macroinvertebrates before delving into sampling techniques and equipment.

Immediately following the training, volunteers will take sample a nearby reach of the Shepaug River and record the findings.

People of all ages and experience levels are invited to partake in the project.

Participants should bring appropriate footwear for wading in water (sandals, sneakers, waders, or boots).

Registration is requested, but not required, by calling 860-868-9131.