SMS student honored for poster entry

The New Milford Lions Club recently recognized Brinett Rodriguez as the local winner of the Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Brinett, second from right, is shown above with, from left to right, her mother Nathaly, Lions President Tammy Deak and Lion Bob Coppola.

The New Milford Lions Club recently sponsored the local Lions International Peace Poster Contest.

Brinett Rodriguez, an eighth-grade student at Schaghticoke Middle School, was announced as the local winner, joining an international group of young adults participating in the peace poster contest worldwide.

Brinett was honored locally with a recognition certificate from Lions International and a gift certificate to the Village Center for the Arts.

The theme this year was “Kindness Matters” to allow students to share their thoughts of peace through the media of art.

Submissions must have been original creations.

Lions Club International emphasizes the importance of world peace to youth.

Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world.

Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.35 million members in 210 countries and geographical areas around the world.