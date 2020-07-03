SMS holds promotion ceremonies

Schaghticoke Middle School in New Milford recently held promotion ceremonies for its 322 eighth-grade students. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which limits large group gatherings, three drive-up ceremonies were held June 15. Vehicles were decorated and drove through the school parking lot, where staff cheered and played music. Students received their certificates by Principal Dr. Chris Longo at the last stop in the parking lot. For a list of SMS promotees and awards, see a future edition of The Spectrum.