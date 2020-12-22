SEPTA union says quarantine leave policy not enough

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In late March, as leaders for Philadelphia's regional mass transit authority prepared to unroll restrictions on boarding buses, requirements for cleaning and rider mask mandates to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Anthony Bowman struggled to get comfortable amid a fever and shortness of breath unlike anything he had ever experienced.
It took nearly a month for the 59-year-old station attendant to feel well enough to return to work. It wouldn't be his last brush with the coronavirus as a frontline worker, but it would be his last fully paid leave to deal with possible exposure to the virus.