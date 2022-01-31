SD impeachment committee subpoenas AG's staff, prosecutors

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee weighing impeachment charges against the state’s attorney general moved Monday to answer lawmakers' remaining questions by issuing subpoenas for two key figures in the attorney general’s office as well as the two prosecutors who charged him for his 2020 fatal car crash.
House Speaker Spencer Gosch, the Republican leading the committee, said lawmakers would not meet again until late next month, but cast their latest actions as the last pieces to the House investigation. The committee has been tasked with recommending whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Republican first elected in 2018, should face impeachment charges for his conduct surrounding the crash. He struck and killed a man walking near the shoulder of a highway in September of 2020.