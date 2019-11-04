SD groups file petitions for medical, recreational marijuana

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Two South Dakota groups have submitted petitions to put medical marijuana and recreational marijuana on the state's 2020 ballot.

The groups submitted petitions to the South Dakota secretary of state's office Monday. One proposal would create a medical marijuana program for patients with serious health conditions. The other would legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older and require the state Legislature to enact a hemp cultivation law.

New Approach South Dakota submitted over 30,000 signatures to put the medical marijuana initiative on the ballot. The same group tried to get medical marijuana on South Dakota's ballot last year but fell short of enough valid signatures.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws submitted over 50,000 signatures to put legalizing marijuana to a vote.

The secretary of state's office will now begin certifying signatures. Supporters expect that will take a few months.