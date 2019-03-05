SD Senate plans to reconsider hemp plan after bill's failure

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota senators plan to reconsider a bill to legalize industrial hemp after the measure failed on the chamber's floor.

The 21-14 Tuesday vote fell short of the two-thirds margin required to pass the bill. Supporters used a procedural move to revive it and schedule debate for Wednesday.

Gov. Kristi Noem has asked that lawmakers hold off on legalizing hemp this year, saying the state isn't ready. Republican Sen. Jordan Youngberg, a bill co-sponsor, says it would give farmers the opportunity to discover another market.

Senators approved changes to the bill that Youngberg says were based on a proposal from Noem's office. Republican Sen. Bob Ewing says there are inspection, transportation and other unknown consequences that must be resolved before the bill should be considered.

The measure overwhelmingly passed through the House.