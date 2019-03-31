SC's first black woman doctor honored with marker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is honoring the first African American woman doctor in the state with a new historical marker outside her historic Columbia home.

The State newspaper reports the marker recognizing Matilda Arabelle Evans was dedicated during a ceremony Friday.

Brad Sauls, of the South Carolina Department of Archives and History, says Evans lived from 1872 to 1935 and is noted for opening the city's first hospital for African Americans. She also opened two nurse training centers in the early 1910s and volunteered for the Medical Service Corps in World War I.

Evans home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in January.

