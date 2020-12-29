SC high court suspends ex-Richland County official's license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina county’s councilwoman, accused of paying for vacations and shopping sprees with taxpayers’ money, has been temporarily barred from practicing law.
The South Carolina Supreme Court, in an order posted Tuesday, suspended ex-Richland County Councilwoman Dalhi Myers’ law license following her indictment on Dec. 17 on 24 charges, including embezzlement, news outlets reported. She is listed as being “Not in good standing” and under “interim suspension“ without a specified length of time, the order said.