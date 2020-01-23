SC Senate unanimously approves Aging Department leader

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has a new director of the state Department of Aging.

The Senate unanimously approved former mental health counselor Connie Munn to run the agency on Wednesday.

Gov. Henry McMaster selected Munn after his first choice, longtime friend Stephen Morris, was rejected. Senators were told Morris treated white male supervisors better and made derogatory remarks toward women and minorities.

The Department of Aging provides meals and caregiver support for the state's growing elderly population. The 40-worker agency used to be under the lieutenant governor, but was moved into the governor's Cabinet after state voters decided to stop electing the lieutenant governor independently.

Munn joined the department in November as a deputy director. She spent six years as health and human services director at the Santee-Lynches Council of Governments in Sumter and ran the council's aging agency before that job.