SC Senate rejects 2 governor appointees in 1 day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have rejected two of Gov. Henry McMaster's suggested appointees to state offices.

The Senate rarely rejects governor appointments, and two in one day is almost unheard of.

The full Senate voted 41-2 on Tuesday to reject Steven Morris' appointment to the state Department of Aging. Morris is a friend of McMaster, but faced sharp questions about whether he was qualified and if he treated women and minorities fairly as the agency's interim director.

Also on Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 19-4 to not recommend Charlie Condon's appointment as chairman of the board that oversees state utility Santee Cooper.

The nomination still goes to the full Senate, but is unlikely to pass even if Condon doesn't withdraw his name.