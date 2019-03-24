SC House to quickly consider Santee Cooper sale bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House appears to be ready to give quick consideration to a bill to hire experts to seek bids to buy state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

A proposal filed Thursday would give experts if hired permission to seek one best and final offer and submit it to the General Assembly.

A subcommittee and the full House Ways and Means Committee have the proposal on their agendas for Tuesday.

Once an offer to buy Santee Cooper is submitted, the legislation requires lawmakers to consider it before they adjourn or come back in for a special session.

Senate President Harvey Peeler filed a Senate proposal last week that would allow the state Department of Administration to consider offers to buy Santee Cooper and let Gov. Henry McMaster make the final decision.