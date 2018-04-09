Ryan reports raising $11 million in first quarter

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan has raised more than $11 million in the first three quarters of the year.

The Republican from Janesville reported Monday that he has transferred more than $40 million of the $54 million he's raised this election cycle to the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Ryan is being challenged by Republican Paul Nehlen and Democrats Randy Bryce and Cathy Myers. Bryce reported last week that he had raised $2.1 million between January and March.

The primary is Aug. 14.

Ryan has held the 1st Congressional District seat in southeast Wisconsin since 1999.