Ryan paintings to be showcased at Sherman Library

The Sherman Library will present a new show, “My Favorite Things” by Lorraine Ryan of New Milford, July 31 through Sept. 16.

The show will feature paintings of historic barns, landscapes and coastal scene, the intimate details of a flower in a garden, birds and animals.

Ryan uses watercolors and acrylic to recreate life and memories.

“I love to paint, to create art and I have been an artist all of my life,” the artist said.

It began in kindergarten and through high school to the Parson’s School Of Design, where she earned a three-year associate’s degree. She then completed a year of fine art at the Art Students League of New York.

She developed a career in the 1970s of decorative product design in home fashion. Ryan was a designing partner in Ryan Associates in Manhattan often consulting with corporate clients, creating design concepts for decorative home products, such as upholstery, bath, wallcoverings, floorcoverings, table linens, and dinnerware fine and casual.

Ryan continues to be engaged in fine arts using acrylics and watercolor.

“I just love to paint, almost anything that grabs my fancy—landscapes, seascapes, still lifes, people, pets, farm animals and barns,” Ryan said.

Ryan has painted 20 historic barns in and around New Milford, Roxbury, New Preston and Sherman.

Many have been sold, but there are a few in this show.

Her fine art paintings have been juried into competitions and awarded numerous prizes, exhibited in galleries throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and New York City. In addition to her independent work she does commission portraits--painting children, adults, pets, farm animals, and houses.

The Sherman Center library is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about the show, call the Sherman Center library at 860-354-2455.