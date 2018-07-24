Ryan Lochte's future? Even he isn't sure what's next

Photo: Michael Sohn, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, United States' Ryan Lochte prepares before a men's 4x200-meter freestyle heat at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lochte has been suspended until July 2019 by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The 12-time Olympic medalist has been sanctioned for getting an intravenous infusion, a method that broke anti-doping rules. U.S. officials say Lochte was not using a banned substance. But under anti-doping rules, athletes typically cannot receive IVs unless related to a hospitalization or through an exemption. Lochte posted a photo of himself getting the IV in May and that image prompted the investigation. He was entered in four events at the national championships that start Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in California. less FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, United States' Ryan Lochte prepares before a men's 4x200-meter freestyle heat at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lochte has been suspended until ... more Photo: Michael Sohn, AP Ryan Lochte's future? Even he isn't sure what's next 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lochte doesn't know when he'll be in another race, and that worries him.

What's next for Lochte is a mystery, even to himself. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's decision to suspend the 12-time Olympic swimming medalist because he broke a rule by getting an intravenous infusion of vitamins will keep him from competing in any major meet through July 2019.

So essentially, the only opponent he'll be facing other than training partners as he preps for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is rust.

The suspension was handed down by anti-doping officials, who made clear that Lochte was not taking any banned substance. His mistake was getting an IV that exceeded the legal level of 100 milliliters — something he and his wife did together at a Gainesville, Florida, clinic on May 24 in an effort to bolster their immune systems after their infant son got sick.

Lochte posted a photo of the scene on his Instagram account, and USADA opened an investigation after seeing that image.