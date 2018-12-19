Russian security agency kills suspected IS cell members

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top domestic security agency says it has killed suspected members of the Islamic State group plotting a terror attack.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said its commando tracked down a group of suspected IS members in the city of Stavropol in southwestern Russia.

It said in Wednesday's statement that the suspects offered resistance and its agents fired back and "neutralized" them.

The FSB didn't say when the incident occurred or how many suspects were killed, or provide any details of their alleged terror plot.

Russian has waged a military campaign in Syria since 2015 in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Russian officials say that thousands of people from Russian and other ex-Soviet nations have joined the IS in Syria and Iraq.