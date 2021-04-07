Russia to boost ties with Pakistan, supply military gear

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister on Wednesday said Moscow and Islamabad will boost ties in the fight against terrorism, with Russia providing unspecified military equipment to Pakistan and the two holding joint exercises at sea and in the mountains.
In Pakistan on the final day of a two-day trip, Sergey Lavrov's visit is the first by a Russian foreign minister in nine years, part of a warming in once frosty relations. It comes as Moscow seeks to increase its stature in the region, particularly in Afghanistan, where it has sought to inject itself as a key player in accelerated efforts to find a peaceful end to decades of war.