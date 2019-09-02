Rural Wisconsin schools getting mental health help by video

HOLCOMBE, Wis. (AP) — Students at a rural Wisconsin school district are getting access to mental health services with a new video-conferencing system to address a shortage of options nearby.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the closest mental health clinic available to students at the Lake Holcombe School District is about a 20-minute drive away. The district is about 40 miles northeast of Eau Claire.

Prevea Health counselors will be connecting with students by video. Prevea clinic manager Nicole Califf says getting mental health services has been challenging for students who don't have a means of transportation.

Officials hope to have the program available in October. Students who seek treatment will enter a private room where they'll connect with a therapist on a television screen.

___

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org