Rural Media Group to use New Mexico ranch as production base

FILE - This April 12, 2007, file photo, shows the entrance to the Imus Ranch, once owned by radio personality Don Imus, in Ribera, N.M. The sprawling ranch in northern New Mexico was sold in 2018 to media mogul Patrick Gottsch, whose Rural Media Group plans to use it as a production base for its programming.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Rural Media Group will use a northern New Mexico ranch once owned by radio talk show host Don Imus as a television production base for The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV.

The New Mexico Film Office made the announcement this week, saying the state could get exposure because the company's programming is distributed to more than 92 million homes worldwide.

Film office director Nick Maniatis says he's happy that Rural Media Group sees the state's landscape, culture and film industry as a home for its programming.

Rural cable TV mogul Patrick Gottsch bought the ranch outside Santa Fe earlier this year.

The property includes a 10-bedroom hacienda with a Western-style town. While the purchase price was never disclosed, the ranch was last listed at $19 million.