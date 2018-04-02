Rural Iowa communities face housing shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Rural Iowa communities are struggling with a housing shortage even as many areas also deal with long-term population declines.

The Des Moines Register reports that developers are often wary of building in rural areas because of their declining population and significantly lower home values.

Now, some communities are offering financing or incentives for new homes and renovations.

The Stanton Industrial Foundation is investing in new homes and rehabilitations in Stanton. The housing initiative is coupled with other investments to improve the area such as a walking trail, daycare and multipurpose complex.

Forest City's economic development group has used investments, a workforce housing loan and tax credits to finance a $4 million apartment complex.

Hobart Historic Preservation has also created loft apartments in a 160-year-old building in downtown Mount Pleasant.

