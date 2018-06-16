Runners, walkers invited to Little Britches event

Little Britches Therapeutic Riding, a local nonprofit organization that provides equine-assisted therapy to children and adults with special needs, will hold its sixth annual Little Britches 5K Run/Walk and Pint-Size Steeplechase June 17 in Bridgewater.

The 5k course will begin at the Bridgewater pavilion on Sarah Sanford Road East and will wind through the back roads of Bridgewater.

Registration will open at 8 a.m., followed by a start time of 9:30 a.m.

Awards will be given in six age divisions and for the overall first-place finishers, male and female.

The Pint-Size Steeplechase course is approximately one mile long, with obstacles designed for children of all abilities, ages 12 and under and at least 42 inches tall.

In addition, the New Milford Home Depot’s Kids Workshop will be on site, and children’s book author Dianne Parmalee will be on hand with her book “Spot-A-Lot Dot.”

Registration for the Pint-Size Steeplechase is $15 at http://fasttracktiming.com/upcoming-races or on race day. Children must be accompanied by an adult on course.

Registration for the 5k is $25 in advance at Fast Track Timing at http://fasttracktiming.com/upcoming-races, or $30 on race day.

The first 200 registrants will receive T-shirts and race bags.

This fundraiser honors the memory of Little Britches (littlebritchesct.org.) co-founders Betty Lou McColgin and Peg Sweeney, who started the program in 1979.

Based in Roxbury, Little Britches today serves kids and adults with a wide range of disabilities and developmental disorders.