Runners raise funds for culinary school

More than 150 runners from the region recently participated in New Milford Fitness and Aquatic Club’s 5k and 10k races at Litchfield Crossings. Above, runners check in at the event. More than 150 runners from the region recently participated in New Milford Fitness and Aquatic Club’s 5k and 10k races at Litchfield Crossings. Above, runners check in at the event. Photo: Courtesy Of Litchfield Crossings Photo: Courtesy Of Litchfield Crossings Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Runners raise funds for culinary school 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More than 150 runners from the region recently participated in New Milford Fitness and Aquatic Club’s 5k and 10k races at Litchfield Crossings.

“It was such a pleasure to see people getting somewhat back to normal,” said club co-owner Michael Nahom. “We are thrilled at the turnout from all over the state.”

The 10k top male finisher was Richard Grudzwick, a New Milford senior running at Central Connecticut University, and the top female finisher was Marisa Shiland, a freshman running for Southern New England.

Top finishers in 5k races included Caleb Cerra, a freshman at New Milford High School and eighth grader Catherine O’Connor of Newtown.

Event proceeds will benefit the Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut, an organization that has prepared over 16,000 meals to feed the New Milford community during the pandemic.

Litchfield Crossings and its executive director, Kristen Gizzi, provided bottled water and fruit during the event.

“We are thrilled at the overwhelming turnout, especially when the proceeds go to such a worthy cause as the Community Culinary School and their good work,” Gizzi said.