Run for Joe to aid scholarship

The 20th annual Run for Joe will be held Sept. 30 at Canterbury School on Aspetuck Avenue in New Milford.

The rain-or-shine event will raise funds for the Giuseppe Leto Scholarship Fund at the school.

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Leto, who was a member of Canterbury's class of 1997, died while on a conditioning hike at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C.

Participants may choose between a one-mile fun run or a 5K run/walk.

Registration will run from 12:30 to 1 p.m., with the walk/run to start at 1:30 p.m.

A luncheon will follow near the football field or, in case of inclement weather, in the wrestling room in the athletic center.

T hough originally intended to be a one-time event, the Run for Joe has become a tradition in New Milford.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $200,000 in support of the memorial scholarship fund, which provides financial assistance to a New Milford-area day student attending Canterbury School each year.

Last year, more than $8,500 was raised.

All runners are asked to make a donation to the scholarship fund; each will receive a T-shirt.

Donations should be made out to Canterbury School, with “Run for Joe” in the memo, and mailed to Canterbury School, c/o Joe Leto Scholarship Fun, 101 Aspetuck Ave., New Milford, CT 06776 or be made online at https://www.cbury.org/give.

Donors are asked to be sure to include a mailing address, if not printed on the check, for proper recognition.

Donors are asked to type “Run for Joe” in the comments box when making online donations.

Family and friends describe Joe as a passionate member of the school wrestling team who enjoyed spending time with his friends.

Following his graduation, he went on to attend Western New England College in Springfield, Mass., to study business.

In 1998, he decided to serve his country by joining the U.S. Marine Corps. After going through boot camp on Paris Island, he reported to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina for 16 weeks of training.

The 21-year-old died during a conditioning hike in his third week at Camp Lejeunein 1999.

For information or to volunteer to help, call Mimi Leto at 860-354-4038.