Rules governing weedkiller linked to tree deaths delayed

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A statewide rule that would limit the use of a weedkiller linked to thousands of dead trees outside Sisters, Oregon, won't be in place as early as state agriculture officials had hoped, following a surprise last-minute request from the company that produces it.

The Bulletin reports the state agriculture agency announced Tuesday it will reopen its public comment period on a proposed rule that reduces where and when aminocyclopyrachlor, the active ingredient in the herbicide Perspective, may be used. The comment period will close April 5.

The decision was made in response to a request to delay implementation from Bayer, the pharmaceutical company that produces Perspective, two days before the new rule was set to go into place.

The agency's proposed permanent rule would prohibit the use of ACP in areas where the roots of desirable trees and shrubs may be present.