Rule change for shuttered shrimp fishery could be coming

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Fishery managers are seeking feedback on potential changes to New England's long-shuttered shrimp fishery if it ever reopens.

Shrimp fishing has been shut down off Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire since 2013. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering changes to the way it allocates quota in the fishery.

The commission's holding public hearings in Augusta, Maine, on Monday and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. Written comments are due by close of business on Wednesday.

An arm of the commission will also meet on Nov. 15 and 16 to decide if the fishery will remain closed for another year. A recent scientific assessment of the shrimp population says they remain in poor condition, in part because of the warming of the Gulf of Maine.