Roy Moore vs. Sacha Baron Cohen lawsuit moves to New York

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A lawsuit that former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore filed against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen will be heard in New York.

A federal judge on Monday ordered the case transferred from Washington, D.C., in accordance with a waiver Moore signed before appearing on the comedian's television show.

Moore filed a defamation lawsuit over his appearance on "Who is America?"

The former state chief justice says he thought he was receiving an award for supporting Israel. Instead, Cohen lampooned him as a possible pedophile in connection with sexual misconduct allegations that arose during the 2017 Senate race. Moore denied the allegations.

He filed the lawsuit in Washington, where the segment was filmed. The waiver he signed mandates any legal disputes be heard in New York.