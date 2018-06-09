Roxbury trail walk to explore wetlands

Minor Memorial Library, the Roxbury Land Trust and the Roxbury Conservation Commission will co-host a trail walk at the River Road Preserve Sunday at 2 p.m.

The walk, led by Bill Moorhead, will seek out wetlands and note the different soil types that lie adjacent to the Shepaug River.

Attendees should gather at the River Road parking area of the Roxbury Land Trust.

The program, funded through a grant from the Connecticut Community Foundation, is open to all ages.

A member of Connecticut Association of Wetland Scientists, Moorhead is an independent consulting field botanist based in western Connecticut.

He has specialized for over 28 years in the search for populations of rare plants and their habitats, the study of plant communities and the factors determining their species composition and distribution, and classification and mapping of critical habitats and significant natural communities.

He has worked in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, Rhode Island, Maryland and Virginia.

Highlights of his work include the rediscovery of 27 plant species presumed extirpated in Connecticut, and the discovery of over 700 new populations of rare plants.

He teaches plant identification workshops in difficult plant groups, such as sedges, grasses, willows, asters and goldenrods, and invasives.

For information, call 860-350-2181.